Delays expected on Pacific Highway

ROADS and Maritime Services have advised motorists changed traffic conditions will be in place this week.

Heavy patching work will be carried out on the Pacific Highway from Whytes Lane for about three kilometres north towards Broadwater.

Work will be carried out from 6pm to 6am from Tuesday December 6 to Thursday December 9 and will involve repairing the road surface for the safety of road users.

The Pacific Highway will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the work with alternating traffic flow and reduced speed limits in place.

Road users are asked to follow the direction of traffic controllers, keep to the reduced speed limits and follow traffic signs and lights when displayed.

There will be some noise associated with the work and every effort will be made to minimise its impact on the local community.

Motorists may experience delays of up to five minutes and should allow extra travel time for their journeys.

Up to date information, including any changes to work dates will be displayed on electronic message signs along the roads and highway.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience as this important work is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit or download the Live Traffic NSW App.