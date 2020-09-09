Delays expected as work on $1.2M road upgrade begins

BYRON Shire Council has begun work on upgrading a 1km stretch of Bangalow Rd.

The work is on the eastern approach to the Byron Creek Bridge and the council said motorists should allow for delays of five to eight minutes.

Traffic is being reduced to single lane access on both the road and bridge.

"We apologise for the inconvenience but we hope the community can bear with us as we get cracking on these important roadworks in tandem with completing the new Byron Creek Bridge - which is progressing very well and should finish ahead of schedule in late October," the council's road and bridge engineer Josh Provis said.

"The roadworks project is a $1.2 million upgrade of a section of road that has been in poor condition for a long time, thanks to the NSW Government's $25 million Roads and Infrastructure Election Commitment fund."

"We will be starting the works near Tinderbox Road and will head towards the Byron Creek Bridge in stages."

Traffic will be down to a single lane and traffic controllers or traffic lights will be in place throughout each stage of the works.

"Weather permitting, we will have the new Byron Creek Bridge open to two lanes of traffic by late October and the smooth new road opened by end of November," Mr Provis said.

Final works for Bangalow Rd will take place following this upgrade.

That will involve a range of safety improvements on an 8km stretch between the Pacific Highway to Broken Head Rd, funded by a $1.9 million grant through the Transport for NSW Safer Roads Program and is set to begin in the next six to 12 months.

"As well as a brand new wider and safer bridge crossing at Byron Creek, these additional safety works will achieve a wider and safer redesigned road which will provide consistent road width and improved safety to all road users along the route from Broken Head to Bangalow," Mr Provis said.

"This is a huge achievement for council on behalf of the Bangalow community and the wider region which relies heavily on this route."