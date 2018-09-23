Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.
A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.
News

Delays ease on Bruce Hwy after massive smoke plumes

Sarah Barnham
by
23rd Sep 2018 11:49 AM | Updated: 3:35 PM

UPDATE: SMOKE from a construction site grass fire at Palmview caused concerns for motorists on the Bruce Highway this morning.

Motorists travelling southbound on the Bruce Highway were urged to drive cautiously with smoke affecting visibility after the fire broke out on Laxton Rd.

By 1pm the fire was contained and fire crews left the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire was caused by the spark from an exhaust.

 

INITIAL: A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion as a thick blanket of smoke drifts towards the Bruce Highway.

A paddock at a construction site on Laxton Rd has gone up in flames, with just under half a hectare affected.

 

A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.
A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said two urban units were on scene and a further three rural fire trucks were on their way.

He said the fire was causing visibility concerns for motorists and Queensland Police had been notified.

It is likely officers will guide traffic southbound near the Caloundra exit.

bruce highway editors picks fire rural firefighters sunshine coast urban firefighters
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Hogan speaks of 'personal turmoil' over cross bench move

    premium_icon Hogan speaks of 'personal turmoil' over cross bench move

    Politics "YOU never take anything for granted in life, certainly not political life."

    Man 'hit and dragged' by car in busy street

    Man 'hit and dragged' by car in busy street

    Breaking The incident reportedly occurred after an argument

    • 23rd Sep 2018 4:29 PM
    WATCH: Car crash video sparks debate over new road rule

    WATCH: Car crash video sparks debate over new road rule

    News 'Nothing but a dangerous revenue raising scam'

    GALLERY: Nimbin show turns on the charm

    premium_icon GALLERY: Nimbin show turns on the charm

    News Were you spotted at the Nimbin Show?

    Local Partners