Delays as highway village moves into town

26th Jun 2017 8:56 AM
Milestones are being reached in the progress of the Pacific Highway upgrade.
Contributed

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway at Pimlico this week for the delivery of compound site buildings for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

Demountable site buildings will be delivered to Pimlico Road at Pimlico between 6am and 6pm on Monday June 26 with up to 20 deliveries expected per day to the McAndrews Lane compound site at Pimlico during work hours between Tuesday June 27 and Thursday June 29.

Traffic control will be in place on Wardell Road at Wardell on Wednesday June 28 for utility relocation work being carried out as part of the upgrade.

Line marking will continue on a newly resurfaced section of the highway near Jackybulbin Road at Tabbimoble between 6pm and 6am from Monday June 26 to Wednesday June 28. The speed limit will be reduced to 80 km/h for the safety of workers and motorists during this work.

Work on a link to a new site access point to Mororo Road will be carried out on Tuesday June 27 and Wednesday June 28. Similar work will be carried out from Monday June 26 to Friday June 30 at Chatsworth Road and Fischers Lane at Chatsworth Island.

Preparations for motorists to use the temporary northbound ramp at Yamba interchange will be carried out between 7pm and 6am from Monday June 26 to Friday June 30. Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place on the ramp with minimal impact for highway traffic.

Motorists are expected to start using the new northbound ramp at the interchange from Wednesday June 28 and the southbound ramp from Thursday June 29, weather permitting.

For the safety of workers and motorists reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads, where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to the project site are required.

Delays of up to five minutes can be expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina northern rivers roads pacific highway woolgoolga

