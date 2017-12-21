'Delaying tactics' foil controversial council meeting

A second attempt to hold an extraordinary council meeting failed last night.

A second attempt to hold an extraordinary council meeting failed last night.

A LISMORE City councillor has accused some councillors of "playing political games" after a special meeting to address a backlog of issues failed again.

Councillor Vanessa Ekins, whose leave starts today, was accused of "delaying tactics" by councillor Gianpiero Battista after she didn't attend last night's extraordinary council meeting, leaving the meeting just one councillor short of forming a quorum.

Cr Ekins attended the Rous County Council's final meeting of the year yesterday from 1-3pm, according to Cr Darlene Cook who was also at the meeting.

Cr Ekins was contacted multiple times for comment by the Northern Star but did not respond.

Big ticket items to be debated at the meeting included rescission motions in opposition to the Lismore Square expansion workshop, the proposed ski jump facility and greyhound racing.

Cr Cook said the delay has been noticed by the community with 82 emails to council alone yesterday calling on councillors to rescind the council's decision for additional races at Lismore Greyhounds.

Despite community pressure, the three councillors who put forward the rescission motion did not attend the meeting. Councillors Adam Guise and Eddie Lloyd had leave of absence while Cr Ekins did not.

Cr Battista said councillors have a right to call extraordinary meetings, which hold the same importance as other council meetings.

"I hope that councillors understand its their duty to turn up to extraordinary meetings as well as ordinary meetings and briefings," he said.

"Unless you have a leave of absence, your leave is unjustified."

Last night was the council's second attempt to form a quorum of six councillors to debate council matters unsettled from the December meeting last week.

The meeting was held over to yesterday after councillors on Monday were also unable to reach the minimum six councillors needed to form a quorum.

Cr Cook said she "hoped against hope" that one of the councillors on leave may have attended last night.

With Councillor Elly Bird and Greg Bennett returned from leave, Cr Battista was confident a quorum would be formed when the next extraordinary meeting will attempt to be held on January 9.