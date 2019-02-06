Delay with DNA evidence in stabbing, dog attack case

Police have alleged the man urged his dogs to attack the men before stabbing one of them.

DNA and fingerprint evidence is yet to be finalised in the case against a man accused of a stabbing and dog attack, a court has heard.

Jye Manning Brown, 20, was due to appear before Lismore Local Court by video link on Tuesday.

But Mr Brown's solicitor Rod Behan said his appearance was not required.

Mr Brown is charged with reckless wounding, wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and setting or urging a dog to attack a person over the alleged incident which took place in Girards Hill last year.

Police had been called to Cathcart St after a 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the hand and torso.

Police have alleged Mr Brown urged two dogs to attack two men that attended his home before the alleged stabbing.

Mr Behan had, at an earlier appearance, raised self-defence as a possible issue in relation to these allegations.

Mr Behan told the court some items of the police brief of evidence had not been filed.

"I believe there are still some outstanding brief items,” Mr Behan said.

Police prosecutor Sgt Ferrerira agreed this was the case and confirmed information "relating to DNA and fingerprint evidence” was yet to come.

The parties asked for the matter to be adjourned.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the matter until April 2.

The remainder of the police brief is due to be served by March 16.