Delay in trial of man accused of inciting violence

Keith Knights, 39, was scheduled to face trial before Lismore District Court from today.

THE trial of a Northern Rivers man facing serious charges has been delayed after he was unable to be present in court.

Keith Knights, 39, from Eden Creek near Kyogle, is expected to defend charges of soliciting, encouraging or persuading to murder, sending a document threatening death or actual bodily harm and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Knights trial was scheduled to begin before Lismore District Court on Tuesday.

But Judge Warwick Hunt explained he'd been advised the defendant was still more than 750km away awaiting transportation.

Defence barrister Jason Watts told the court his client had been there for "many months”.

The court heard there was therefore no clear reason as to why Mr Knights had not been transported for his trial, for which he's expected to appear in person.

While a four-day estimate had been placed on the file in relation to the case, the court heard it was unclear how long the trial may last.

The prosecution and defence may have legal arguments to resolve prior to the trial's commencement, the court heard.

The matter was mentioned briefly on Wednesday and Mr Knights' trial is expected to begin on Thursday.