Delay in killer's manslaughter sentencing

Ace Hall died after being allegedly left outside Tweed Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

A NORTH Coast man who killed "standover man” Ace Hall will not know his fate until the new year.

Kingscliff man Phillip Becker was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old was originally charged with murder but has previously indicated a plea of guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Mr Hall, 31 died at The Tweed Hospital on June 24 last year after being left at the facility with a gunshot wound to the torso.

His solicitor Cameron Bell said he and prosecutors were yet to finalise an agreed version of events.

"Subsequent to (Becker's) last appearance I have gone back to the DPP with a further revised version of facts,” Mr Bell said.

Crown Prosecutor Alanna Coxon said she had "no issue” with the matter being adjourned.

"This is a matter where a plea to manslaughter will be accepted, but the murder charge will not be withdrawn until an agreed set of facts is (finalised),” she said.

She said the defence position on police facts was communicated on Monday, and given a shut-down period for Crown prosecutors over Christmas, there would be a delay in these negotiations.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the matter to February 5.

He's expected to be sentenced later in 2019.

Becker did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.