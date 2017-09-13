32°
Delay in 'boy in police paddy wagon' court case

Alison Paterson
by

THE case where two police officers are alleged to have left an eight-year-old Aboriginal boy locked in the back of police paddy wagon has been adjourned until October.

Senior Constables Brian Quinn, 33, and Michael Writer, 44, are facing charges of leaving a child in a motor vehicle causing emotional distress, and neglecting to carry out a lawful order over the incident on the afternoon of last April 13.

In Lismore Local Court this morning, Magistrate A Sinclair said the case before Mr Linden would be adjourned until October 27.

"There are some submissions outstanding", she said.

"The matter is adjourned until October."

 

Senior Constable Michael Writer outside court at a previous appearance.
Senior Constable Michael Writer outside court at a previous appearance. Hamish Broome
