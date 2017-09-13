Delay in 'boy in police paddy wagon' court case

THE case where two police officers are alleged to have left an eight-year-old Aboriginal boy locked in the back of police paddy wagon has been adjourned until October.

Senior Constables Brian Quinn, 33, and Michael Writer, 44, are facing charges of leaving a child in a motor vehicle causing emotional distress, and neglecting to carry out a lawful order over the incident on the afternoon of last April 13.

In Lismore Local Court this morning, Magistrate A Sinclair said the case before Mr Linden would be adjourned until October 27.

"There are some submissions outstanding", she said.

"The matter is adjourned until October."