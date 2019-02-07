Delay in assessment of man accused of threatening Magistrate

A man has been accused of threatening a Lismore Magistrate.

A MAN charged with threatening a Magistrate will return to court next month.

Shawn Richard Crossingham did not appear before Lismore Local Court when his matter was mentioned on Tuesday.

His solicitor, Eddie Lloyd, asked whether Mr Crossingham could be brought to the court in person on a future date, for him to be assessed in person by the Justice Health nurse at Lismore court house.

Magistrate David Heilpern said this was not an ideal option.

"I'm loathe for that to occur," Mr Heilpern said.

Mr Crossingham was charged with threatening to injure a judicial officer after Mr Heilpern refused him bail on other charges in December last year.

Mr Heilpern said public safety, including that of corrective staff, was a factor that made the accused's appearance via video link preferred.

He said a mental health report on the defendant had been ordered in December, when Mr Crossingham first appeared before him.

"I ordered a Mental Health assessment from Justice Health," Mr Heilpern said.

"I haven't received that."

Ms Lloyd told the court she would make further enquiries about this.

Ms Lloyd previously said she would make an application for Mr Heilpern to be excluded from presiding over the matter, due to the nature of the alleged threat.

This application has not yet been made and Mr Heilpern adjourned the matter until February 11.

Mr Crossingham is expected to appear via video link on that day.