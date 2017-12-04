How a local woman is taking on eBay and Etsy

Owner of madeit.com.au Louise McCauley from Lennox Head is hoping Northern Rivers artists and craftspeople will join the site which is a purely Australian hand made alternative to Etsy.

Owner of madeit.com.au Louise McCauley from Lennox Head is hoping Northern Rivers artists and craftspeople will join the site which is a purely Australian hand made alternative to Etsy. Karin von Behrens

WHEN Etsy sacked roughly 230 people or 22 per cent of their workforce earlier this year, including the CEO, Lennox Head business owner Louise McCauley must have thought she was mad to be persevering with her own e-commerce platform, madeit.com.au, which targets a similar market and features handmade Australian goods.

Having spent many years in the male-dominated oil and gas industry in WA in a technical role, Louise is no stranger to defying the odds. Persevere she did and now she is getting ready to launch her re-branded website, along with a complete financial restructure.

"There's a certain element of arrogance that goes into buying a business (in a field) that you've never worked in before," she said.

"We bought this business (two years ago) as a bit of a fixer-upper, because we knew things were not what they used to be but we could see lots of opportunity for improvement, like making the site mobile-responsive and that type of thing, but I think what we underestimated was the complexity, and the expense, and just the challenges involved in implementing those changes."

When asked what made her business different from Etsy Louise said: "The key difference is that we are only Australian, if you go on to Etsy you could be buying things from all over the world and also Etsy...aren't exclusively handmade any more so they also have things like...small batch manufacturing. You're buying a lot of stuff from China and stuff that says it's handmade but isn't necessarily. So I think that's really our point of difference. We're smaller so we have an easier time controlling the quality and making sure what is said to be handmade actually is."

Louise's future vision for madeit.com.au is expansive and focused on building creative communities.

"I want to offer more. I'd like it to be a hub for everything handmade. I want it to be a place where people can learn about crafts and can buy their craft supplies and can sell their craft and can collaborate with other artists and can really build on that sense of community.

"In our re-brand we are (reflecting that) changing to 'MadeIt: The Australian Makers Village', rather than just a marketplace."

MadeIt's financial restructure, due to be implemented within a few weeks, aims to transform the business model from pay-as-you-go to a subscription site: "It doesn't sound like much, 35c a listing, but it can add up pretty quickly." The subscription model offers entry level subscriptions for $6 a quarter to have a small hobby sized store.

"What PayPal's not eating up in fees we can re-invest into our marketing and web development to improve the site for everybody."

Locally, it seems that not many crafts people area aware of Louise's site.

"We've got an enormous creative community around this area, you know the Northern Rivers is almost a centre for that in Australia I think, so it's an untapped resource. I'd love to get more people on board."

.