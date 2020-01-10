‘Deformed’ WWE icon’s big body change

Kevin Nash is looking a whole lot healthier.

WWE legend Kevin Nash has revealed the shocking, full extent of his "deformed and crippled" body before having his hips realigned and knee replaced.

The 60-year-old giant, who also went under the names Diesel and Master Blaster Steel and was famed for being part of the New World Order, posted before and after photos showing the painful toll wrestling for 20 years had taken on his body, The Sun reports.

In the first image, Nash, who stands 208cm tall, is shown with his right knee caving in and his left leg in a strap.

His thigh muscles appear to be wasting away and look totally at odds with his powerful upper body.

But the recent photo below that shows his legs looking far more symmetrical and it's clear he has packed some mass back onto his thighs.

Nash, a five-time world champion, wrote alongside the images: "The reason I retired was I was deformed and basically crippled.

"This knee replacement and two years of rehab and training has been brutal.

"Just get my hips to realign was incredibly painful.

"To the haters f*** off. To those that have championed my recovery I send my thanks and love."

Other social media users congratulated the former WCW star on his incredible recovery.

One said: "You're the best. Enjoy whatever retirement offers you, thanks for being class."

Another posted: "You look insane! And on a 7 foot frame on top of it? Proud of you!"

One comment read: "That … is nothing short of amazing. Congratulations on an unbelievable recovery and here's to a long and healthy future."

Nash was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 and will be so again this year as a member of the New World Order alongside Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman, who is better known by his ring name X-Pac.

