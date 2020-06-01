Menu
Casino mates Jock Borrowman and Greg Peterson have a toast at the Oxford Hotel for Greg's 77th birthday. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Defiant publican gets lucky with pubs opening today

Susanna Freymark
1st Jun 2020 4:51 PM
A MONTH ago publican Craig Lusby said he would open his two Casino pubs even if lockdown restrictions weren't eased.

He picked June 1 to open the doors of The Oxford and Tattersalls Hotels and was prepared to risk the fines.

He admits he was lucky, when the state government announced that pubs could open as of today, he didn't have to force the issue.

"Even the police smiled," Mr Lusby said, when both his hotels had visits by local police to check social distancing and other hygiene measures were in place.

 

Publican Craig Lusby at the Oxford Hotel is pleased to be open and show customers the renovations. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
At the Tatts, customers had to sanitise their hands and sign in as they entered.

The record of who had visited the pub was in case there was a COVID-19 outbreak in the pub and affected people could be notified.

For the customers at both of Mr Lusby's pubs, the beer tasted good and everyone was chatty and happy to be back with their mates.

Mr Lusby is keen to allow punters to play pool but the playing tables are covered for now until virus restrictions further ease. Dart boards too remain closed.

Mr Lusby has used the time in lockdown to renovate both pubs.

The Oxford has a new larger VIP room for functions, and the pub is already getting bookings, Mr Lusby said.

Would Mr Lusby have opened today if pubs weren't allowed?

He smiled and shook his head.

Nah, he said.

 

Revamped bar at The Oxford Hotel in Casino. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
