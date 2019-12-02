Defiant Jack brings in experts for fight of her life

Shayna Jack's legal team have been canvassing other athletes who tested positive for the banned anabolic agent Ligandrol as they begin preparing the defence for her pending anti-doping case.

Facing a possible four-year ban, Jack has remained tight-lipped about the case but did reveal some fresh details on her Instagram account on Saturday night, including that she expects to be formally charged by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) before Christmas.

"Case Updates: Have responded to 2 letters received from ASADA, we are responding to ASADAs final letter this week which paves the way for the infraction notice to be issued within 2-3 weeks. Once I have received this it will commence the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)," she posted.

Jack's hearing is not expected to be heard until the middle of 2020, which will almost certainly rule her out of contention for the Tokyo Olympics, even if she is cleared.

The Australian Olympic swimming trials are due to be held in June so time is against her and even if she cleared, under anti-doping strict liability rules, even athletes who accidentally test positive to banned substances often still receive a suspension, albeit a reduced ban.

Jack's lawyers are expected to argue that the adverse test samples which resulted in her being kicked off the Australian team and sent home from a training camp before this year's world championships, were caused by contamination.

However, simply pleading ignorance will not be enough in itself to get a reduced ban as she will also have to identify the source of the drug and prove it got into her system without her knowledge.

There have, however, been a spate of athletes all around the world who have also recently tested positive for the bodybuilding substance and some who have been successful in proving they used contaminated supplements so Jack's support team have been seeking their help.

"We have been working exhaustively with world experts in both sports law, other athletes charged with ligandrol offences, and experts in the field of testing supplements and samples," Jack posted.

"This material will be used in our case before CAS. As you can hopefully understand, this has been a difficult time for me to adjust to a completely new lifestyle of not being able to follow my passion and dream for swimming. Let the fight continue!"

In her latest posting, Jack published a photograph of herself looking more defiant than recent shots, wearing pink boxing gloves and holding her pet dog Hugo, who she had previously credited for helping her battle the serious mental health problems she has been suffering since testing positive.

In a previous post, she opened up about the depth of despair she was feeling, saying she couldn't stop crying and was struggling to comprehend how she tested positive:

"It's so hard when we aren't in control of how and when things happen," she said.

"I made a promise to myself that I would never stop fighting for my dream as an Australian Dolphin or my character as I know I have, nor will I ever take a drug of any kind intentionally."