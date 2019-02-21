Gallop ‘fully committed’ despite Matildas fiasco

FFA CEO David Gallop has been in the firing line, but remains adamant he’s the best man for the job. Photo: AAP

FFA CEO David Gallop has been in the firing line, but remains adamant he’s the best man for the job. Photo: AAP

FOOTBALL Federation Australia CEO David Gallop remains "fully committed" to his job despite the Matildas' coaching fiasco that has scarred the sport.

Gallop and new Matildas coach Ante Milicic fronted the media in Brisbane on Thursday ahead of the start of the Cup of Nations tournament next week.

The lack of transparency over last month's sacking of previous Matildas coach Alen Stajcic continues to haunt Gallop and the FFA board.

Reports of the board being unhappy with the handling of the Stajcic sacking affair and it's subsequent fallout has placed Gallop in the firing line, with a review of the matter set to take place.

"I'm fully committed to the role," Gallop said.

"Week in week out you're in a position where what you do is reviewed.

"It's a position that's under scrutiny, and we're all used to that.

David Gallop has backed the decision to sack Alen Stajcic. Photo: AAP

"You don't take decisions to change coaches unless you've got good reason, and hard decisions are difficult.

"This has been particularly difficult, I acknowledge that."

Gallop also "acknowledged" it had been a difficult period for Stajcic.

"There are unresolved issues and that makes it difficult to comment on," Gallop said.

"There are confidential issues .. the board has said they have made a decision, there won't be a review of the decision.

"But as part of our overall look at diversity (and) inclusiveness, we will look at our practices across the whole of FFA.

"We were concerned at the state of affairs ... there are good legal and ethical reasons why we took the approach that we took.

"We accept that's been difficult, but when you are dealing with confidential information ... we have to make sure that we don't betray that trust."

Former Matildas coach Alen Stajcic has demanded answers into his sacking. Picture: Brett Costello

Milicic, who has been in contact with Stajcic via text message, said he knew what was required to be successful as Matildas coach and at this year's Women's World Cup.

"There'll be no issues," Milicic said.

"Of course I've got the support of the players because there's a World Cup at strake and they're proud Australians and they're professional athletes.

"That's football, you're always faced with challenges and this is just another one that we'll overcome as a group."