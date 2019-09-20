Defending premiers have work cut out

Cassie Hughes, left, in action for Glee against Northern Star in Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey. Star's Shania McLean, who scored two goals in the preliminary final last Saturday, is also pictured.

Cassie Hughes, left, in action for Glee against Northern Star in Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey. Star's Shania McLean, who scored two goals in the preliminary final last Saturday, is also pictured. Shez Napper

DEFENDING premiers Glee will take the underdog tag into the Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey grand final tomorrow.

The perennial powerhouse of FNC women's hockey scraped through with a 3-2 win over Northern Star in extra time last weekend after losing 3-1 to Ballina in the major semi-final.

It is unfamiliar territory for Glee, which won 16 straight premierships between 2001-2016.

They went down in the 2017 grand final against Northern Star before getting one back on them last year.

"I think this one might mean a bit more to us if things go our way,” player-coach Nicole Hetherington said.

"The loss against Ballina in the semi-final was a bit of a wake-up call; they have some very talented players starting to come through.

"Our team has changed considerably over the past few years and there are a few clubs really challenging us now.”

Hetherington made special mention of Nella Bradford, Renee Dunstan, Sophie George and Cassie Hughes.

Hughes played all the way through the 16 grand final wins and is still one of the team's main attacking weapons.

"Cassie scores a lot of goals and some of the younger players like Nella Bradford and Sophie George have really stepped up,” Hetherington said.

The game at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, will start at 3pm.

PREMIERS

FNC A-grade women's major premiers

2018 Glee

2017 Northern Star

2016 Glee

2015 Glee

2014 Glee

2013 Glee

2012 Glee

2011 Glee

2010 Glee

2009 Glee

2008 Glee

2007 Glee

2006 Glee

2005 Glee

2004 Glee

2003 Glee

2002 Glee

2001 Glee

2000 East Lismore

1999 Glee

1998 East Lismore

1997 Star / Glee

1996 Ballina

1995 Northern Star

1994 Ballina.