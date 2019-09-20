Defending premiers have work cut out
DEFENDING premiers Glee will take the underdog tag into the Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey grand final tomorrow.
The perennial powerhouse of FNC women's hockey scraped through with a 3-2 win over Northern Star in extra time last weekend after losing 3-1 to Ballina in the major semi-final.
It is unfamiliar territory for Glee, which won 16 straight premierships between 2001-2016.
They went down in the 2017 grand final against Northern Star before getting one back on them last year.
"I think this one might mean a bit more to us if things go our way,” player-coach Nicole Hetherington said.
"The loss against Ballina in the semi-final was a bit of a wake-up call; they have some very talented players starting to come through.
"Our team has changed considerably over the past few years and there are a few clubs really challenging us now.”
Hetherington made special mention of Nella Bradford, Renee Dunstan, Sophie George and Cassie Hughes.
Hughes played all the way through the 16 grand final wins and is still one of the team's main attacking weapons.
"Cassie scores a lot of goals and some of the younger players like Nella Bradford and Sophie George have really stepped up,” Hetherington said.
The game at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, will start at 3pm.
PREMIERS
FNC A-grade women's major premiers
2018 Glee
2017 Northern Star
2016 Glee
2015 Glee
2014 Glee
2013 Glee
2012 Glee
2011 Glee
2010 Glee
2009 Glee
2008 Glee
2007 Glee
2006 Glee
2005 Glee
2004 Glee
2003 Glee
2002 Glee
2001 Glee
2000 East Lismore
1999 Glee
1998 East Lismore
1997 Star / Glee
1996 Ballina
1995 Northern Star
1994 Ballina.