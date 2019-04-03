Menu
The man, accused of being involved in a Casino fight and facing separate violence charges, has been released on bail. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Defendant assaulted while in protective custody, court hears

Liana Turner
by
3rd Apr 2019 9:00 AM
A CASINO man has been released on bail after being assaulted while in protective custody.

Aaron Marlowe had been remanded in custody since being charged over a fight during which he was allegedly armed with a knife in Casino on the afternoon of March 20.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges which arose from this, including affray and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The court heard that at the time of the Casino incident, Mr Marlowe was already on bail for unrelated allegations of violence in Ballina, which he will defend in a hearing next month.

The 26-year-old faced Lismore Local Court via video link as solicitor Eddie Lloyd applied for bail on his behalf on Tuesday, telling the court her client was "vulnerable".

Ms Lloyd suggested a host of strict bail conditions for her client, including that he reside at a Mount Druitt address.

"He's been physically assaulted and ended up in hospital since his last bail application," Ms Lloyd said.

The court heard he was in protective custody at the time.

While Magistrate David Heilpern said there was no medical evidence of this, he noted Mr Marlowe had indeed been injured.

"When someone is bail refused by the court, the court does so with the expectation they will be safe, as safe as possible, in custody," Mr Heilpern said.

"The court has to be confident that if bail is refused, people are safe.

"It is reasonable for the court to assume if someone is in protection, they will not be harmed."

Mr Heilpern said the application for bail would have been weak if it weren't for the fact he had been injured.

He granted Mr Marlowe bail under the conditions he abstain from alcohol and drugs and not go within 10km of Ballina or Casino except for court attendance.

His affray allegations will go back before Lismore Local Court on May 20.

Two co-accused in the Casino matter are due to face Casino Local Court next month.

