Defendant allegedly took weapons, drugs to court

A man has been charged with taking weapons and drugs to court. Rodney Stevens

A BALLINA man accused of bringing weapons and drugs to court remains in custody.

Clay Clancy Viking Widdows, 25, allegedly had knives, Taser-like devices and drugs in his possession when he attended Ballina Local Court on June 6.

He was facing court over drug and knife possession charges and having goods in custody suspected of being stolen from dates in March and April.

Widdows' solicitor, Natasha Wood, lodged guilty pleas to those original charges when he appeared via video link from Grafton Correctional Centre on Thursday.

He has entered no pleas to 13 charges police laid over his June 6 visit to the court house, in which he was allegedly found with knives, a "push dagger", electronic control device, metal arrow head and a debit card belonging to another man, along with 94 grams of cannabis and a restricted prescription drug.

Ms Wood told the court she'd been instructed to enter a not guilty plea to one count of dealing with the proceeds of crime, which related to $1480 police allegedly found in his possession on June 6.

Ms Wood said a colleague had indicated the manner in which Widdows was searched on that date may be brought into question.

"He's raised some issues in relation to the search," Ms Wood said.

"It's something I'd like to get some further instructions in relation to."

According to court documents, the March incident involved police searching Widdows and finding a knife, amphetamines and two bank cards belonging to other men.

He told police at the time: "I don't do drugs, I was just carrying it".

He also initially claimed the two men had given him their debit cards to "go get some food and smokes", while he told police the knife was for self-defence, court documents said.

Widdows made no application for bail and it was formally refused.

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the matters to dates in June and July.