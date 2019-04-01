Menu
CHAMPIONS: Lismore Barracudas bring home the Division 2 Mixed Open State Cup Title.
Sport

Defence stands out for victorious Barracudas team

1st Apr 2019 5:22 PM
THE Lismore Barracudas Oztag team have returned home after winning the mixed Open NSW State Cup division2 title.

The team is made up of a mix of experienced representative players including veterans Hayley McAnelly (who is an Australian mixed representative), Ben Daly and Aaron Campbell.

They had some new blood this year in Stephanie and Alyssa Goode, and Hezekiah McKenzie.

McKenzie was the standout attacking player for the Barracudas, scoring almost half of the team's 98 points during the scheduled round games.

The team's defensive play was the standout of the tournament with only 18 points scored against them.

The Barracudas got the tournament off to a great start with a 20-4 win over the Homebush2 side, with the referee implementing the 10-point mercy rule in the first half of the game.

In their second game, they won against the Southwest Razorbacks 16-4, again the referee implemented the 10-point mercy rule before the half-time hooter sounded.

Throughout the round games, a 10-point differential (12-2) was the lowest winning margin against East Hills with the greatest winning margin 19 points (20-1) before play was abandoned due to adverse weather on Saturday afternoon.

The finals came with a little more competition for the Barracudas on Sunday. They came back from 3-0 down early in the semi-final game against Sydney City.

The team remained undefeated in the tournament after an 8-3 win over Southwest Razorbacks.

The team comprised Angelina Deal, Alyssa Goode, Ben Daly, Jake Petty, Aaron Campbell, Hezekiah McKenzie, Jamahl Roberts, David Jacky, Jada Williams, Stephanie Goode, Daisy Gordon, Lily Patston, Hayley McAnelly, Shayne Smith and Trevor Bolt.

They were coached by Al Petty.

Lismore Northern Star

