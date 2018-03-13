Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Javen O'Neill, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley.
Javen O'Neill, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Facebook
Crime

MURDER CASE: Defence seeks DJ's medical records

by Liana Turner
13th Mar 2018 11:26 AM

A MAN charged with murder over the death of a Byron Bay DJ is expected to face court again next month.

Police will allege 24-year-old Javen O'Neill killed Chris Bradley by punching him several times at a house party about 11pm on Christmas night. 　

Solicitor Carl Edwards represented Mr O'Neill on behalf of Sydney-based John B Hajje & Associates before Tweed Heads Local Court this morning.

According to court documents, the defence has lodged subpoenas for Mr Bradley's medical records for all treatment and medication prescribed until December 25 last year.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy questioned why the matter - which has previously gone before the court in Lismore - had been sent to Tweed, and prosecutor Val Short said Mr O'Neill's case was being added to the Director of Public Prosecutions list for the courthouse.

Sgt Short said while a partial brief had been served, some documents including a crime scene statement were outstanding.

"We're asking for more time and the DPP asks that is can be moved to the Tweed DPP date on April 18," Sgt Short said.

Mr Edwards made no objection to this.

Mr Dunlevy adjourned the matter until April 18, when the accused is expected to appear via video link.

byron bay javen o'neill murder northern rivers court northern rivers crime tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star
What potential cyclone will mean for the Northern Rivers

What potential cyclone will mean for the Northern Rivers

Weather THE threat of a cyclone affecting the Northern Rivers is now more likely, with forecasters saying it could bring a "significant" increase in rain.

  • 13th Mar 2018 12:50 PM
21 cases of whooping cough in one month

21 cases of whooping cough in one month

News This could just be the tip of the iceberg

Man hands over ID, but then flees from police

Man hands over ID, but then flees from police

Crime A man is yet to be charged after an alleged police pursuit

5,000 ways hotrodders are supporting veterans

5,000 ways hotrodders are supporting veterans

News Hot rod club donates a cool $5000 to Veterans Advocacy Centre

Local Partners