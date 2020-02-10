Menu
Defence career on knife edge for drug driving dad

Matty Holdsworth
10th Feb 2020 4:35 PM | Updated: 7:34 PM
A FATHER'S potential career pathway to the Australian Defence Force now hangs on a knife edge after he was busted for his second drug driving offence in two years.

Gregory John Khalu fronted the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning charged with driving while a relevant drug was in his system.

He pleaded guilty while representing himself.

Police prosecutor Jeanette Grigoris said on August 8 last year in Bundaberg, Khalu was intercepted for a roadside breath test.

Senior Constable Grigoris said Khalu was caught driving with methamphetamine in his system.

Khalu, who had a "not very good" traffic history according to Magistrate Ron Madsen, said his drug use had spiralled because he had been separated from his children.

"I wasn't in a good situation, not being able to see them for 12 months," Khalu said.

"I am trying to get into the ADF and I find out next week."

The court heard it was the Khalu's second drug driving offence since April 2018.

He also has a history of drink driving.

Magistrate Madsen said he hoped Khalu was successful in his defence force application as employment would lead to "less issues".

"They have to consider your traffic history, as it affects one's character," Mr Madsen said.

"Drug driving is serious.

"Driving on meth can make for bizarre outcomes.

"You drive slowly or quickly and dangerously."

Khalu was fined $1100 and given an 11-month disqualification.

