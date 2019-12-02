Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
George Christensen has responded to claims made by Nine Fairfax.
George Christensen has responded to claims made by Nine Fairfax. Emma Murray
Politics

Christensen hits back at claims he visited 'adult venue'

Melanie Whiting
by
2nd Dec 2019 6:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAWSON MP George Christensen is considering legal action after an explosive report published claims he was a regular at an adult entertainment bar in the Philippines.

The Age has reported the bar manager of the night spot, Ponytails, which identifies itself as an "adult entertainment service", said Mr Christensen did not reveal he was a politician.

Manager Marjorie Lamsen claimed the Dawson MP was a "very regular visitor" at the venue.

"It was well-known that he went to other bars in the areas," she told Nine News, The Age and The Herald.

The media outlets claim to have seen documents which suggested Mr Christensen's wife, April Asuncion, was an employee at the Ponytails bar.

Mr Christensen has hit back at the allegations saying "political operatives and sections of the media"  have been engaged in an "ongoing, grubby smear campaign" against him.

"(They) have now sunk to a new low by making defamatory allegations regarding my wife," he said.

"There is an unwritten rule in Australian politics that we do not attack family members and spouses but a certain media outlet and whoever is feeding them have trampled all over that long-standing convention.

"I am seeking legal advice regarding my response to this matter, and apart from potential legal action and this short statement, I will not be commenting further on these slurs."

Federal police looked into the Mr Christensen's trips to south-east Asia during 2017 and 2018, but found no evidence of illegality.

Nine News, The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald also claimed earlier today that a joint investigation into the trips has been hindered because Mr Christensen had blocked the release of information about the probe.

More Stories

editors picks federal politics george chirstensen philippines
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lawless loo dash leads to big meth find for police

        premium_icon Lawless loo dash leads to big meth find for police

        News Police spoke to the man because he’d parked in a disabled lot without a permit.

        Australia's first vending centre to open in Ballina

        premium_icon Australia's first vending centre to open in Ballina

        News The centre, which opens tomorrow, has six indoor machines

        Historic collection saved from fires twice in two weeks

        premium_icon Historic collection saved from fires twice in two weeks

        News AS BUSHFIRES continue to burn out of control at Bora Ridge, the New Italy Museum...

        VOTE NOW: Region's top four dentists grind to finish line

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Region's top four dentists grind to finish line

        News Voting is open for the region's best dentist