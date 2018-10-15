Defamation loss for Universal Medicine founder

Serge Benhayon said people who abused their authority are reincarnated as disabled children. Picture: AAP Image

Serge Benhayon said people who abused their authority are reincarnated as disabled children. Picture: AAP Image

A NSW spiritual healer has suffered a significant defeat in his defamation case against a blogger after a jury found many of her posts were true including that he's the leader of a socially harmful cult.

Esther Rockett leaves the Supreme Court in Sydney, Monday, October 15, 2018. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO 5ARCHIVING JOEL CARRETT

Former tennis coach Serge Benhayon, who claimed to be the reincarnation of Leonardo da Vinci, sued ex-acupuncturist Esther Mary Rockett in the NSW Supreme Court over her continuing 2014 blog and tweets.

But the four-person jury on Monday completed answers to 58 pages of questions, primarily in Ms Rockett's favour and against Mr Benhayon, the founder of Universal Medicine, based at Goonellabah.

-AAP