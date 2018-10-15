Defamation loss for Universal Medicine founder
A NSW spiritual healer has suffered a significant defeat in his defamation case against a blogger after a jury found many of her posts were true including that he's the leader of a socially harmful cult.
Former tennis coach Serge Benhayon, who claimed to be the reincarnation of Leonardo da Vinci, sued ex-acupuncturist Esther Mary Rockett in the NSW Supreme Court over her continuing 2014 blog and tweets.
But the four-person jury on Monday completed answers to 58 pages of questions, primarily in Ms Rockett's favour and against Mr Benhayon, the founder of Universal Medicine, based at Goonellabah.
-AAP