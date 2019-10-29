Menu
Harley Bennell will undergo a medical at the Demons. Pic: Getty Images
AFL

Dees to put Bennell through paces

by Sam Edmund
29th Oct 2019 8:18 AM
Melbourne has joined the race for Harley Bennell.

The Demons will put Bennell through a medical test tonight as the latest club to consider resurrecting the career of the injury-stricken midfielder.

Bennell is in Melbourne this week as he explores options of an AFL lifeline. The Demons are among as many as six clubs understood to be interested in recruiting the 27-year-old.

Harley Bennell wants to continue his AFL career. Pic: Getty Images
Sydney touched base months ago, calling Bennell's former teammates for character references before arranging a meeting between Bennell and Swans co-captain Josh Kennedy.

Geelong has also confirmed it recently held talks with Bennell to gauge his desire to play on.

Bennell has played only two games in the past four years due to a never-ending run of calf problems, but he has refused to surrender his football career.

A consultation with Geelong-based "calf guru" Peter Stanton after being delisted by Fremantle led to Bennell undergoing two rounds of surgery in the belief a muscle had been pressing on a nerve.

He had an operation on his right calf in Brisbane in July and returned to have a similar operation on his left calf in September.

 

Bennell Pic: Getty Images
It now appears a formality that Bennell will at least get the chance to add to his 83-game career at a third AFL club.

Clubs could add Bennell via the rookie draft or look to recruit him in the new pre-season supplementary list if he can prove himself during pre-season training.

Bennell is expected to resume running shortly.

