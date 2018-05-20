Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nationals member for Page Kevin Hogan after being sworn in as deputy speaker in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, March 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING
Nationals member for Page Kevin Hogan after being sworn in as deputy speaker in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, March 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS
News

Deegan to contest Page with Hogan

Alison Paterson
by
20th May 2018 9:54 AM

"I FOUND out just before 4pm on Saturday and I'm very excited."   

Casino resident Patrick Deegan was elated to learn he had won Labor pre-selection for the seat of Page and will be taking on Kevin Hogan at the next federal election.   

Mr Deegan was up against Lismore mayor Isaac Smith whom many felt sure would get the tick of approval.  

"I am very excited and looking forward to the challenge of standing up for the people of Page during the election campaign," he said.   "My campaign will be based on standing up for the working people, the people the National Party ignores."  

Mr Deegan said he believed he could also give Casino more attention that the town deserved.  

"Casino is one part of the electorate too often ignored and taken for granted," he said.  

"I want to stand up for those people impacted by cuts to penalty rates and who want proper funding for health, education and agriculture in our region."  

While he said he's going to an enjoy his victory on Saturday evening after that it's time to get to work.  

"I will have a small celebration," he said.,  

"Then I'll roll up my sleeves and get into it Sunday."

alp isaac smith kevin hogan lismore mayor northern rivers politics patrick deegan
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Driver charged after car hit cyclists

    Driver charged after car hit cyclists

    News POLICE have refused bail for a man whom they allege returned a positive RBT reading at the scene of a crash when he struck two cyclists with a Ford Courier.

    Music festivals consider ban on single use plastic

    Music festivals consider ban on single use plastic

    Environment Ponchos and water bottles, plus camping equipment, are big culprits

    Snapper did help... after taking this award-winning pic

    Snapper did help... after taking this award-winning pic

    News SCU researcher receives runner-up award over 330 entries

    Gillians Triggs brings call for Australian Bill of Rights

    Gillians Triggs brings call for Australian Bill of Rights

    Whats On The professor will also present the 2018 Activist of the Year Award

    Local Partners