Dedicated cop, mum and hero: High praise for Lismore officer

Police officer recognised: Leading the Richmond Police District Rescue unit Snr Const Vidler duties include vertical rescues, road crash rescue, domestic and industrial rescues, swift water rescues as well as being a bomb appraisal officer.

THIRTEEN years into her career as police officer, Leading Senior Constable Amanda Vidler relishes every challenge as leader of the the Richmond Police District Rescue unit.

Sen-Constable Vidler has charge of the squads eight colleagues and has been involved in numerous instances involving rescues of a search, vertical, road crash, domestic and industrial and swift water nature, and has attended numerous incidents and officer in floods, bushfires and at numerous crime scenes.

She's rescued people from floods, co-ordinated missing persons searches and multiple agency incidents and supported paramedics, police and firefighters at numerous vehicle crashes.

Now her commitment, diligence, hard work and resilience has seen her nominated as a finalist in the 2019 Regional NSW Field Operations Police Officer of the Year Award ,which is announced on Friday November 8 in Sydney.

Sen-Constable Vider said was surprised and humbled to be nominated.

"I only found out a few days before the finalist were announced," she said.

At the same time, she said the amazing support of "the bosses" and her colleagues in the squad and beyond has allowed her to do her best in a role she loves.

"I believe they saw what I was doing as a female in this role as leading the rescue squad, and the achievements through the role and the training," she said.

"As well as the training I've done; I'm a national search co-ordinator, a drone operator and bomb appraisal officer and leading the squad to what it is now.

"I love regional policing and working with other emergency services and I volunteer in the State Emergency Service which I've done for 16 years."

Chief Inspector Susie Johnston said she was pleased to nominate Sen-Constable Vidler for the award which recognises policing excellence for sworn officers performing duties within the Regional Field Operations Commands.

"Amanda is the epitome of professionalism in the workplace, is a role model to all police and in particular female police, in regards to leadership, she is well beyond her years," Chief Insp Johnston said.

"Also the way she juggles her dedication to policing in the community, her role as deputy controller in the SES which is another agency which also services the community, while balancing being a full-time mum."

In 2017 Snr Const Vidler was one of three Lismore SES members (and two police officers) honoured with a Group Bravery Citation for their outstanding rescue of two men caught in floodwaters caused by ex-Cyclone Debbie.