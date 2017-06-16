21°
News

Decision to drive drunk leaves crash victim in wheelchair

Hamish Broome
| 16th Jun 2017 9:08 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SOUTH Golden Beach man's emotional decision to drive out for a pack of cigarettes while drunk has had horrible consequences for two men and their families.

Lee Trevor Frick, 41, was yesterday jailed for at least 17 months over the crash on the night of September 4 last year which caused catastrophic spinal injuries to Ocean Shores cyclist Glenn Guyler.

Mr Guyler, a middle-aged father of four, will spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

The families of the two men endured an emotional sentencing hearing in Lismore District Court before where the extent of Mr Guyler's suffering was laid bare.

Mr Guyler is still in rehabilitation in a spinal injury unit since the accident 10 months ago and was not able to be present in the courtroom.

A victim impact statement written by Mr Guyler, and read by his sister, revealed he awoke from an induced coma 10 days after the accident to find he had no feeling below the waist.

"There was a bad accident son, you are paralysed for life, you will never walk again," he wrote his mother told him.

The former supervising rigger, who made a living working at mine sites and grew up "exploring the bush", fishing and playing rugby league, wrote that the enormity of not being able to lead an active life with his children, make a meaningful living, or have an normal relationship with a woman, had been psychologically devastating.

He said he felt "bitter and cheated" by the accident and that he was "not a whole person".

"To me this is the end of the world as I know it. I feel lost."

The statement revealed Mr Guyler suffered from "scary, violent, and suicidal dreams" and had contemplated ending his life.

Frick had tears in his eyes as the statement was read aloud.

The court heard that he had drunk six to seven schooners of beer at the Ocean Shores Country club on the night of the crash and his recently estranged wife had dropped him home.

But after an emotional conversation between them which left him "an emotional wreck" he impulsively decided to leave home and drive the some 4km to Coles Ocean Shores to buy cigarettes.

It was while driving up the steep hill on Orana Rd that he crossed to the wrong side of the road and hit Mr Guyler, who was coming down the hill on his bike.

Frick initially fled the scene, before returning several minutes later after the enormity of what happened dawned on him.

"It didn't register (at first)," he told the court.

"It started sinking in, what I'd done, and I had to go back."

Given a chance to address Mr Guyler's family, he said: "I am so sorry the grief I have caused to him personally, (and) his immediate and extended family members."

"It's a horrific thing he's going through and I wish I could take it back. I am truly sorry."

Frick's lawyer Megan Cusack told the court that her client had been suffering severe clinical depression in the months leading up to the crash, and had increased his use of alcohol to cope.

District Court Judge J Black found the devastating extent of Mr Guyler's injuries and the fact Frick was drunk put the offence in the "upper range of severity".

He acknowledged Frick had expressed genuine remorse and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity to the charge of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm under the influence of alcohol.

He sentenced Frick to two years and three months in prison with a non-parole period of 17 months.

Frick will be eligible for parole on November 14, 2018 and will be disqualified from driving for two years after his release.

He hugged his family before he was led away by correctional officers.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm lee trevor frick northern rivers crime ocean shores road toll south golden beach

Page MP responds to clean energy allegations

Page MP responds to clean energy allegations

BALLINA MP called on Kevin Hogan to come clean on alleged opposition to clean energy target.

Goonellabah Tavern bounce back within hours of fire

An airconditioning unit at the Goonellabah Tavern caught fire this evening.

A fire broke out in the airconditioning unit

Passionate performers shine onstage and off

CREATIVE SOULS: Students passionate about music, visual arts, digital media and creative writing from secondary schools on the Northern Rivers, participated in a Creative Arts Day at SCU where they experienced industry-based training. The students also wrote, performed and collaborated on creating and presenting stunning performances for the whole group.

Music and creative students shine

You could lead the world in shark management

DPI tags a shark as part of the NSW Government's $16 million Shark Management Strategy.

Project funding to reduce the risk of shark interactions.

Local Partners

Rebuild Assist has received an upgrade

MINISTER for Innovation and Better Regulation has announced enhancements to the Rebuild Assist web portal.

'The show will go on': Lismore Aviation Expo

Rotorwing Helicopter Services is one of many local and interstate businesses that will be featured at the Lismore Aviation Expo. Rotorwing will have static displays as well as offering joy flights.

Lismore Aviation Expo to go ahead despite the recent wet weather.

Grinspoon's Guide To Better Living re-issued

GRINSPOON: Pat Davern, Phil Jamieson, Kris Hopes and Joe Hansen put the band on a 'indefinite hiatus' in 2013.

Can you believe it's been 20 years?

A musical audience with the king of Egypt

ON STAGE: The Pharaoh (played by Matthew Wood) and dancers in Ballina Players' upcoming production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat..

Ballina Player's new production opens this weekend

Coranderrk: History told in black and white

ON STAGE: Actor Trevor Jamieson (front) stars in the Ilbijerri Theatre Company and Belvoir production of Coranderrk.

Theatre piece tells a true story of aboriginal self-determination

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

THE 32-year-old pop star revealed to the New York Times what she really thinks of the awards she’s won over the years.

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Xbox One X revs up for 4K gaming

Forza Motorsport 7 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS launches at E3.

Xbox One X will retail from November 7 in Australia for $649

Netflix: The 19 original movies to watch right now

Julian Barratt in Mindhorn.

No clue where to begin? We’ve got you covered.

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 $889,000

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1096 sqm block with rear...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

This quintessential family home has been built for entertaining and coastal living. Designed by Architect Paul Uhlmann, the home enjoys 180 degree views with an...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Contact Agent

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!