Decision to be made on new $20 million shopping centre

An artist's impression of the Epiq shopping centre.

A DECISION on plans for a new $20 million shopping centre at Lennox Head will be made within weeks.

Developers of the Epiq residential estate have also lodged an application for a commercial precinct, including a Woolworths supermarket and liquor outlet, specialty shops and a cafe.

The application will be determined by the Joint Regional Planning Panel at its meeting on April 11.

The meeting will be held at the Lennox Head Community Centre from 1pm and anyone can attend.

CCN Architects have designed a neighbourhood shopping centre for the Epiq development at Lennox Head. Rebecca Lollback

Ballina Shire Council's assessment report, which has now been lodged with the JRPP, recommends approval of the project with conditions.

The proposal is anticipated to have positive social impacts for the locality due to the retail centre providing for the service needs of the community," the council report states.

"The proposed facility will bring a suitable retail centre for the residents within the EPIQ estate, preventing the need for the growing number of residents to travel to the other major centres within Ballina and in the town centre of Lennox Head.

"The shopping centre will also allow for employment opportunities for residents, ongoing through the operation of the facility.

"It is noted that there has been some public interest and objection to the proposed shopping centre."

An artist's impression of the new shopping centre proposed for the Epiq development at Lennox Head. Contributed

However the council said it believed the concerns had been addressed through the report.

An economic study, which was provided with the Epiq application, found the competitive impacts on existing commercial hubs were projected at 10% or less.

"The proposal is considered to create employment to the local area, during construction but particularly ongoing once the development is complete," the council report states.

"The proposal is not likely to create and threats to the viability or continued operation of any facilities.

"The economic impact statement identifies that a full-line supermarket is generally provided for every 8000-9000 persons.

Plans for the $20 million shopping centre precinct at Epiq Lennox Head. Contributed

"The trade area population is well above this level with future residential development adding to demand.

"It was estimated in the economic study that the centre would achieve 23.1% market share of the main trade, meaning 76.9% of main trade area spending would continue to be directed to other facilities."

The Lennox Head Residents' Association has posted details about the JRPP determination meeting on its Facebook page.

People can speak directly to the Planning Panel before a decision is made - you will need to register by 4pm Monday, April 9 by phoning 8217 2060 or via email to enquiry@planningpanels.nsw.gov.au.