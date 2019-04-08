Decision to be made on controversial $25M mega development

THE fate of a proposed West Byron development may soon be determined.

A $25,000,000 proposed development, put forward by Villa World, seeks approval to turn nine existing lots into a subdivision of 282 residential lots and other associated works at 342 Ewingsdale Road.

It is being considered by the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel today.

The development application was lodged on May 10, 2017 and has since been met with fiery opposition from a swathe of community members.

In an assessment report from Byron Shire Council, it's recorded that from two separate exhibition periods, two submissions were in support of the DA, and 2717 were in opposition.

Byron Shire Council has recommended refusal to the NJRPP on numerous grounds, including: staging, subdivision design, layout and orientation, stormwater management, traffic planning, biodiversity and vegetation management and management of site hazards and constraints (i.e., groundwater, bushfire).

"The proposal will have an adverse impact on the natural environment of the locality, including on hydrology and groundwater, water quality (from construction phase and developed site stormwater), vegetation and fauna, and ecology and biodiversity,” the council report says.

A proposed $40 million development at West Byron, put forward by West Byron Landowners Group was rejected by the panel earlier this year.

The determination meeting will be held from 3pm on Monday, March 8 at the Byron Theatre at 69 Jonson St in Byron Bay.