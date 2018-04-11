Decision to be made on $6.5 million sports centre

An artist's impression of the proposed Ballina indoor sports centre.

A LONG-AWAITED dream of an indoor sports centre for Ballina could be one step closer today.

The development application for the $6.5 million, two-court facility will be determined by the Joint Regional Planning Panel at a meeting in Lennox Head at 1pm.

Ballina Shire Council's report to the panel has recommended approval of the centre.

It would be built on the site of the new Ballina sigh school in Cherry St and would open at the same time as the new school early next year.

Two basketball courts, amenities, a kiosk, reception area and car parking have been included in the proposal.

The council report explains there has been a need for an indoor sports centre in Ballina for many years.

"The Ballina Indoor Sports Centre will provide a high quality facility that Council has been looking to supply for some time," the report states.

"This included extensive consideration of a range of other sites and locations.

"The proposal is considered to have a positive economic impact including creating employment during construction and operation."

The building itself - assessed at 11.8m - exceeds the council's building height restrictions by 2.68m.

But this has been explained in the report: "The encroachment on the front building line is warranted because it is minor... this will not be a major impact on the streetscape. The overall height of the main building is justified given the use of the building for sport (high ceilings required)."

The Joint Regional Planning Panel's meeting today will determine the fate of the sports centre and two other important projects for the Ballina Shire:

The Epiq shopping centre development at Lennox Head: $20 million

New classrooms for Lennox Head Public School.

The meeting will be held at the Lennox Head Community Centre from 1pm.