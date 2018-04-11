Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An artist's impression of the proposed Ballina indoor sports centre.
An artist's impression of the proposed Ballina indoor sports centre. Contributed
News

Decision to be made on $6.5 million sports centre

11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A LONG-AWAITED dream of an indoor sports centre for Ballina could be one step closer today.

The development application for the $6.5 million, two-court facility will be determined by the Joint Regional Planning Panel at a meeting in Lennox Head at 1pm.

Ballina Shire Council's report to the panel has recommended approval of the centre.

It would be built on the site of the new Ballina sigh school in Cherry St and would open at the same time as the new school early next year.

Two basketball courts, amenities, a kiosk, reception area and car parking have been included in the proposal.

Ballina Indoor Sports Centre Overview from Ballina Shire Council on Vimeo.

The council report explains there has been a need for an indoor sports centre in Ballina for many years.

"The Ballina Indoor Sports Centre will provide a high quality facility that Council has been looking to supply for some time," the report states.

"This included extensive consideration of a range of other sites and locations.

"The proposal is considered to have a positive economic impact including creating employment during construction and operation."

The building itself - assessed at 11.8m - exceeds the council's building height restrictions by 2.68m.

But this has been explained in the report: "The encroachment on the front building line is warranted because it is minor... this will not be a major impact on the streetscape. The overall height of the main building is justified given the use of the building for sport (high ceilings required)."

The Joint Regional Planning Panel's meeting today will determine the fate of the sports centre and two other important projects for the Ballina Shire:

  • The Epiq shopping centre development at Lennox Head: $20 million
  • New classrooms for Lennox Head Public School.

The meeting will be held at the Lennox Head Community Centre from 1pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    URGENT: Desperate search for missing girl

    URGENT: Desperate search for missing girl

    Critical Alert HER dad said his 16-year-old daughter "got off the bus and disappeared".

    • 11th Apr 2018 7:17 AM
    Man's alleged 'horrible' act of cruelty on pet Chihuahua

    Man's alleged 'horrible' act of cruelty on pet Chihuahua

    Crime A beloved pet dog was allegedly brain damaged

    $146 million plan is no pipe dream: Mayor

    $146 million plan is no pipe dream: Mayor

    News New prospectus to lure the big end of town to Lismore

    Has the Games brought us business gold?

    Has the Games brought us business gold?

    Business Many not feeling the love from Commonwealth Games influx

    Local Partners