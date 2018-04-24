Decision to be made on $6.5 million airport expansion

Ballina Shire Council will this week decide which company will work on the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport terminal expansion.

Ballina Shire Council will this week decide which company will work on the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport terminal expansion.

FROM airport expansion progress to rural weddings, Ballina Shire Council is tipped to make some big decisions this week.

Here are some of the things councillors will consider during their general meeting this Thursday:

Airport expansion

The council will choose which contractor will receive the tender for the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport terminal expansion.

Tenders for the work - expected to cost about $6.15 million - opened on March 6 this year and closed on April 11.

From five applicants, staff have recommended councillors accept Woollam Constructions to work on the project.

Push against rural wedding venues

Wedding venues could be banned from rural and environmentally critical zones in the Ballina Shire.

Cr Phillip Meehan will move that the council prepares a proposal to prevent venues which cater to "weddings and other similar events” in rural and environmental protection zones across the shire.

The council last month rejected an application for such a venue on North Teven Rd.

If passed by the council, this would go before the Department of Planning and Environment for review.

Subdivision rescission

A group of councillors will move to reverse the approval of a 10-lot subdivision at Alstonville.

A move to rescind the motion has been put forward by Cr Jeff Johnson and backed by Crs Nathan Willis and Sharon Cadwallader.

Cr Cadwallader was not present at the March 22 general meeting in which councillors voted 6-3 in favour of the residential development at 77 Teven Rd.

The motion will suggest councillors rescind the DA approval and move to refuse it on the grounds future residents would be exposed to "unreasonable amenity impacts in terms of noise, dust and odour from the Tuckomobil Quarry and the Boral Asphalt Plant”.

The motion also claims the development "does not technically have a legal point of discharge for stormwater”.