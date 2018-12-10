Barilaro makes decision on Iluka ambulance station

HE PROMISED he would be back before Christmas, and deputy premier John Barilaro kept his word, bringing with him the best present of all time for Iluka.

Mr Barilaro appeared before hundreds at the Iluka Bowling Club to commit to building an ambulance station at Iluka.

He said the announcement, which was "not an election commitment" came after a strong grassroots campaign to win support for the new facility, including a petition that collected more than 10,000 signatures.

The Iluka community who gathered at the Iluka Bowling Club celebrate the announcement with deputy premier John Barilaro they will get an ambulance station. Adam Hourigan

Mr Barilaro said the NSW Government is committed to building the kind of infrastructure which make regional towns better places to live, work and raise a family.

"The people of Iluka can rest assured we are committed to building an ambulance station in this beautiful area and it will only be delivered under a Liberal-Nationals government," Mr Barilaro said.

"This ambulance station will revolutionise the reliability and standard of local health care.

"The Minister for Health Brad Hazzard has worked closely with Chris Gulaptis to ensure the community knows we are here to deliver for them."

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and deputy premier John Barilaro announce to the community they will get an ambulance station. Adam Hourigan

Mr Gulaptis said securing the ambulance station was done through the hard work of local community members.

"I am proud to be able to represent such a passionate community, and to be able to continue to deliver for them," Mr Gulaptis said.

"I want our local communities to continue to see strong investment in health which is why it is imperative we see the Liberal-Nationals government remain in office.

"The Health Minister has worked tirelessly to ensure our community is at the top of the list, delivering the helipad upgrade at Maclean Hospital and now the Iluka ambulance station, showing he truly understands our community."

Mr Gulaptis said he will continue to progress securing a site, facility design and relevant planning approvals.