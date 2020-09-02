Menu
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, NewsWire Photos, SEPTEMBER 2, 2020. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk poses for a photo during the announcement that the 2020 AFL Grand Final game will be played at the Gabba. Picture: NCA NewWire / Dan Peled
‘QLD happy to host footy players… but not us’

Cathy Adams
2nd Sep 2020 3:00 PM
FOLLOWING the announcement the AFL Grand Final will be played in Brisbane, Page MP Kevin Hogan has slammed the Queensland Premier's decision to keep the borders closed.

"There seems to be one rule for some and other rules for others," Mr Hogan said.

"Following extensive lobbying by the Premier, Queensland is now hosting the AFL Grand Final."

"Why is she happy to open the border for AFL footy players, but not for us from our COVID-free region?"

"Our region has no community transmission of the virus. We are not a 'hot spot'. There is nothing but heartache and damage being done to families health and livelihoods."

"This might be playing well for the QLD Premier politically in the short term, but this border closure is causing havoc."

