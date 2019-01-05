Menu
The two West Byron proposals have been met with heated community opposition.
Decision set to be made on $40 million subdivision

Liana Turner
5th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
THE fate of one of two proposed West Byron developments may soon be determined.

The West Byron Landowners Group's plan for a 387-lot subdivision on Ewingsdale Rd was previously set down for determination at a public meeting in Mullumbimby in October.

But with a late amendment submitted by the applicant, the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel was forced to defer its decision on the $40 million development.

The panel is expected to meet again for determination in February.

The application is seeking to turn six existing lots into 378 residential lots, two business lots, two industrial lots, one recreation lot and four residue lots.

An adjacent DA, put forward by Villa World, is also being considered by the JRPP and has been set down for council assessment.

They've both been met with fiery opposition from a swathe of community members.

All who spoke at a public JRPP meeting earlier last year opposed the plans, while the only speaker not opposed to the 387-lot subdivision at the October meeting was representing the applicant.

The determination meeting will be held from 4pm on Monday, February 4 at the Byron Theatre at 69 Jonson St in Byron Bay.

byron shire council joint regional planning panel jrpp northern rivers subdivision west byron development
