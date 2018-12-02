‘Cards on the table’ over Winx’s future

Winx ridden by Hugh Bowman wins the Ladbrokes Cox Plate at Moonee Valley Racecourse on October 27, 2018 in Moonee Ponds, Australia. (Pat Scala/Racing Photos via Getty Images)

THE decision about champion mare Winx's racing future is expected to be made this month.

Trainer Chris Waller said "Team Winx" including owners Debbie Kepitis, Richard Treweeke and Peter Tighe, and jockey Hugh Bowman, will meet soon to discuss their options.

"Everyone will put their cards on the table and discuss what Winx is going to do,'' Waller said.

"We are going to make a decision after Christmas but I can tell you she has pulled up extremely well after the Cox Plate and she is ready to go if she needs to go.''

Waller prepared a hat-trick of winners in successive races at Saturday's Rosehill meeting with horses that began their race careers in England - My Nordic Hero in the Group 3 Festival Stakes, Exoteric (Listed ATC Cup) and Mazaz (Benchmark 78 Handicap).

The wins of the imported trio took Waller 66 city wins for the season and he is virtually assured of securing his ninth successive Sydney premiership.

Although Waller's strike-rate of winners to runners is lower than some of his peers, this is because he regularly has multiple runners in a race and is often beating himself.

An analysis of Waller's Sydney results this season reflect his stable dominance.

He has trained 66 winners, 68 seconds and 63 thirds in the metropolitan area, his tally in each category significantly higher than any of his rivals.