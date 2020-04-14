Menu
Decision on when Gold Coast beaches will reopen

by Jeremy Pierce
14th Apr 2020 12:41 PM
GOLD Coast beaches closed at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic could be reopened as soon as next week.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate will make a decision next Monday on whether to reopen the three Glitter Strip beaches shut to the public earlier this month.

Coolangatta, Surfers Paradise and The Spit were closed ahead of the Easter holiday period after images of packed beaches infuriated civic leaders.

Councillor Tate praised Gold Coasters for their behaviour over the Easter period and said he would like to see the beaches reopened but would delay a call on the subject until next week.

 

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

 

Councillor Tate said car parks closed around popular beaches could remain shut even if the beaches themselves are reopened.

"I don't want people doing non-essential driving if they have other places to exercise," he said.

About 39,000 people attended Gold Coast beaches over the weekend - in a typical Easter it would be in excess of 55,000.

 

Originally published as Decision on when Gold Coast beaches will reopen

