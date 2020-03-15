Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aussies are expected to learn if schools will be shut tomorrow when chief medical officers deliver their verdict at a special coronavirus cabinet meeting.
Aussies are expected to learn if schools will be shut tomorrow when chief medical officers deliver their verdict at a special coronavirus cabinet meeting.
Health

Decision on school closures within hours

15th Mar 2020 12:23 PM

Australians will know in a matter of hours whether schools and universities will be closed tomorrow in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state leaders will receive advice on the matter from chief medical officers at a national coronavirus cabinet meeting at midday today.

A spokesperson for the PM's Office told news.com.au a decision on whether schools and universities would be open for business tomorrow will be announced straight afterward.

There are now at least 250 cases of COVID-19 across Australia, and three people have died.

Of those,  112 cases are in New South Wales, 49 in Victoria, 46 in Queensland, 19 in South Australia, 17 in Western Australia, six in Tasmania, one in the Northern Territory, and one in the ACT.

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fewer foodies Eat the Street

        premium_icon Fewer foodies Eat the Street

        News Local chefs bring their A-game to Lismore’s Eat the Street despite low attendance.

        Mum ready to move house after finding ‘night tiger’

        premium_icon Mum ready to move house after finding ‘night tiger’

        News Mum's nightmare terror as killer snake slithers in

        How can Northern Rivers make the most of stimulus package?

        premium_icon How can Northern Rivers make the most of stimulus package?

        News REGIONAL Development Australia Northern Rivers director explains some of the...

        Council wants bowlo to share cash to get carpark plan moving

        premium_icon Council wants bowlo to share cash to get carpark plan moving

        News A REVIEW of the Ballina Crown Land needs to be funded and completed before the...