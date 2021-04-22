Decision on motion to regulate 4WD access to beach

4WD users who have been driving dangerously at South Ballina have been criticised.

4WD users who have been driving dangerously at South Ballina have been criticised.

A motion to extend the number of people that could access South Ballina beach has been rejected by Ballina Shire Council.

South Ballina Beach was closed on March 31 by NSW Crown Lands due to ongoing concerns about public safety and impacts to the environment and Aboriginal heritage values.

Secured vehicle access points using lock and key will be maintained for emergency services, commercial fishers, Jali Local Aboriginal Land Council and Bandjalang Aboriginal Corporation at Richmond Nature Reserve (NPWS), Patchs Beach (Ballina Shire Council) and Boundary Creek (Richmond Valley Council).

The original motion, raised by councillor Keith Williams, was hoping to thank the NSW Minister for Crown Land, Melinda Pavey, for acting to reduce risk to beach users and limit ongoing environmental degradation to South Ballina Beach.

The motion was designed to also express concern “that the decision to close South Ballina Beach to vehicles was taken prior to any community engagement with the local community”.

The motion would also ask the Minister to engage in consultation with local residents to consider modifications to the proposed list of approved users, to possibly allow access to people with a disability, seniors, immediate neighbours, licensed wildlife rescuers and members of local fishing clubs, among others.

Councillor Nathan Willis said this issue was, and remained, a State Government one.

“We asked the State Government to do something about it, and now we are not happy with the way they did it, when we asked them to do that,” he said.

“Rather than engaging in ongoing correspondence on this issue (...) the state government can address and engage with people who are unhappy about this.”

Mayor David Wright said the issue had been discussed by the community and council for years.

“At the Wardell Progress Association meting last night (Wednesday, April 21), and there were recreational fishers there (...) people were happy with the decision that has been made,” he said.

“I think it’s the greatest thing for wildlife and a wake up call for Queenslanders that you can’t trash our country, and that’s what they were doing.”

The motion was lost with only two councillors voting for it.

Recreational four-wheel drivers can also access a 4.6km stretch of Air Force Beach below the high tide mark north to the coffee rocks which is monitored by Richmond Valley Council.

Pedestrian access to the beach will remain unrestricted. Recreational fishers are advised to park their vehicles at the nearest road or carpark and walk to their desired fishing spot.