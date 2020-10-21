Menu
The historic Tabulam bridge. John Ibbotson
News

Decision made on demolition of 120-year-old Tabulam bridge

Rebecca Lollback
21st Oct 2020 8:40 AM
DEMOLITION works on the historic Tabulam bridge could start as early as today after a decision in the NSW Land and Environment Court this morning.

Justice Moore said his judgment may not as be a "fulsome" as usual given the time pressure to make a decision overnight.

However he refused the application for an interlocutory injunction to restrain Transport for NSW from demolishing the Tabulam bridge.

The applicant was also ordered to pay the first respondent's costs unless further information was received by the court.

Justice Moore's full judgment is expected to be released later this morning.

In the hearing yesterday, Tabulam cattle farmer John Cousins who had sought the injunction said he felt he needed to "do something" to try to stop the demolition of the 120-year-old bridge.

"I think all Australians should see that bridge… I didn't think it (removal) would ever happen," he told the court.

"I felt that I should step up and help."

Lismore Northern Star

