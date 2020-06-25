Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PERMIT SYSTEM: Ballina councillor Eoin Johnston called last year for the introduction of a permit system for four-wheel-drives for South Ballina and Patchs beaches.
PERMIT SYSTEM: Ballina councillor Eoin Johnston called last year for the introduction of a permit system for four-wheel-drives for South Ballina and Patchs beaches.
News

DECIDED: Can you still take your 4WD on the beach?

Javier Encalada
25th Jun 2020 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA Shire Council has decided to close Patchs Beach to 4WD vehicles.

In a unanimous vote, councillors agreed the measure was needed.

The closure will ban private vehicles to enter the beach.

Ahead of the meeting, councillor Jeff Johnston recommended that council close vehicle access through council-owned community land at Patchs Beach “to help mitigate the environmental and social damage currently occurring from excessive 4WD use”.

Traditional custodians of the land, emergency services and fishers will be allowed to access the beach on 4WD vehicles.

The motion was debated in this morning’s council meeting.

Council also decided to write to NSW Government to discuss a possible state-wide policy in regards to the topic.

Last year, Cr Eoin Johnston called for the introduction of a permit system for four-wheel-drives for South Ballina and Patchs beaches.

More to come.

4wd ballina shire council beach 4wding northern rivers council news patchs beach
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Loved, iconic music venue will not reopen

        premium_icon Loved, iconic music venue will not reopen

        News THE brewery will remain in business but the bar and live music areas will not reopen after pandemic restrictions ease.

        Alstonville subdivision near Boral Asphalt Plant approved

        premium_icon Alstonville subdivision near Boral Asphalt Plant approved

        News IT IS only a small subdivision, but it could have significant ramifications for...

        How many illegal homes are there in the Byron Shire?

        premium_icon How many illegal homes are there in the Byron Shire?

        News IT’S hoped the policy will help to address the “enormous amount of unregulated...

        The Northern Star runs in the family

        premium_icon The Northern Star runs in the family

        News FAMILY: For this family, the Northern Star is more than a paper, it’s a family...