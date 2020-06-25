DECIDED: Can you still take your 4WD on the beach?

PERMIT SYSTEM: Ballina councillor Eoin Johnston called last year for the introduction of a permit system for four-wheel-drives for South Ballina and Patchs beaches.

BALLINA Shire Council has decided to close Patchs Beach to 4WD vehicles.

In a unanimous vote, councillors agreed the measure was needed.

The closure will ban private vehicles to enter the beach.

Ahead of the meeting, councillor Jeff Johnston recommended that council close vehicle access through council-owned community land at Patchs Beach “to help mitigate the environmental and social damage currently occurring from excessive 4WD use”.

Traditional custodians of the land, emergency services and fishers will be allowed to access the beach on 4WD vehicles.

The motion was debated in this morning’s council meeting.

Council also decided to write to NSW Government to discuss a possible state-wide policy in regards to the topic.

Last year, Cr Eoin Johnston called for the introduction of a permit system for four-wheel-drives for South Ballina and Patchs beaches.

More to come.