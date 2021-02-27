Decades in the making, Byron’s bypass is about to open

The Byron Bypass is set to officially open on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Picture: Byron Shire Council

The Byron Bay Bypass is set to be officially opened this weekend.

Dignitaries including the mayor are expected to be in attendance at a formal event to mark the occasion on Saturday morning.

The bypass is scheduled to be open from noon.

The project was funded by $20 million from the NSW Government and $4 million from Byron Shire Council, although that total has blown out by an estimated $1,750,000, according to a recent report before the council.

Planning for the project has been in the works for more than 30 years.

According to the council’s website, the bypass will offer “a new route across Byron Bay that allows motorists to avoid travelling through the town centre”.

“Our traffic modelling shows that 20-30 per cent of cars using Jonson St each day will use the bypass instead once it is open,” the council said.

“That is an estimated 3200 to 4400 less cars in the town centre each day, that will be travelling on the new bypass to make their way east and west across town.”