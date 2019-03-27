Decade of finals could be Cudgen's advantage

CUDGEN is on the cusp of a fifth premiership having played semi-finals for 10 straight years in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

The club won its first two-day title in 2013 and will aim to go back-to-back when they take on the unbeaten Lennox Head in the final at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head this weekend.

A win would put them alongside Casino Cavaliers who have won five titles since the competition started in 1994-95.

Ballina Bears have also had plenty of success having won four premierships.

Cudgen won a third straight Twenty20 title this season and were the last premiers in the one-day competition which has been on a hiatus.

Captain Jamie Wilson, fast bowler James Julius and top-order batsman Alec Williams are the only players left from the team that won the clubs first two-day title in 2013.

They have played two-day finals every year since 2008-09.

"We've lost a lot of players over the years and I think the club deserves a lot of credit for investing time into the juniors and bringing them through,” Wilson said.

"It would be nice to be mentioned in the same sentence as the Ballina and Casino teams that have had success in the competition.

"We've had that consistency for 10 years now and we've always given our young blokes a chance.”

It has paid off in recent years with the emergence of brothers Caleb and Connor Ziebell who are both a big part of the team.

Meanwhile, Williams has come a long way since he first played and is one of the most dominant batsman in the competition now.

"Alec is right up there with Caleb; he could go on and play at a higher level,” Wilson said.

This year they have introduced young quick Jake Weir and wicket keeper batsman Harry Gray.

They also have experienced spinner Anthony Kershler who played for NSW and former NSW Country representative Pat Rosser.

"It's good to have a few old heads to keep the team grounded,” Wilson said.

"We lost our first two games this season and haven't been beaten since so it all points to a really good final.”