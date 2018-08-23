Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Deborah Hutton’s distress at partner’s ‘plot’

by Mark Morri
23rd Aug 2018 7:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TV presenter Deborah Hutton is "shocked and devastated" by the charging of her former partner but is "safe" and working with police.

The Daily Telegraph revealed yesterday that the glamorous media personality and former model's ex-partner Robert Dulhunty had been charged with attempting to allegedly stalk and intimidate her. A statement on her Balance by Deborah Hutton website confirmed the report and revealed her distress.

Dulhunty is accused of faking a break-in at Hutton's Bronte home in an attempt to scare her so she would let the 49-year-old stay at the home for protection rather than kicking him out. A bag was left at the scene with condoms and bindings, which Dulhunty said the intruder left behind.

RELATED: HUTTON 'INTIMIDATED' BY PARTNER

Rob Delhunty and Deborah Hutton, of Bronte, (host of Foxtel's Stage & Screen)
Rob Delhunty and Deborah Hutton, of Bronte, (host of Foxtel's Stage & Screen)

Police began to investigate the possibility Hutton was the target of a celebrity stalker but alleged they discovered the bag and items inside it were purchased by Dulhunty.

"Deborah is surrounded by friends and family,'' the statement said. "We believe every woman, man and child has a right to feel safe in their ­relationships and in their own home - a celebrity should be no different.

"We also acknowledge that it takes courage and resilience beyond measure to recognise and remove yourself from toxic situations.''

Dulhunty was granted bail at Waverley Local Court but ordered to stay away from Hutton.

 

Rob Dalhunty and Deborah Hutton in 2017.
Rob Dalhunty and Deborah Hutton in 2017.

 

deborah hutton intimidation robert dulhunty stalking

Top Stories

    Man allegedly had sex with dogs 19 times

    premium_icon Man allegedly had sex with dogs 19 times

    Crime A MAN is facing 217 charges, accused of having sex with three dogs 19 times, stealing more than 371 pairs of panties and filming girls without their knowledge.

    TANK TRAGEDY: Plea for caution after death on property

    TANK TRAGEDY: Plea for caution after death on property

    News Police have urged those working in confined spaces to take care

    Lismore's veteran barber clocks up 50 years

    premium_icon Lismore's veteran barber clocks up 50 years

    Business His regular clients say he's a cut above the rest

    Why did $95,000 suddenly appear in Janice's bank account?

    premium_icon Why did $95,000 suddenly appear in Janice's bank account?

    Crime Casino woman arrested and charged, but insists she is innocent

    Local Partners