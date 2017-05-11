Flood wonder cow Debbie given vitamin shot for recovery

A PREGNANT cow that survived a massive swim through floodwaters on the North Coast has received a free health boost following the awe-inspiring effort.

The Angus-cross cow, known as Debbie, became a local hero in April after managing to swim from Lismore to Ballina during the recent floods that ravaged parts of the state's north.

What made Debbie's effort all the more remarkable was that she was heavily pregnant at the time.

In the wake of the incredible story, animal health company Virbac Australia has administered Debbie with Multimin - an injectable source of zinc, manganese, copper and selenium - to help get her back to full health following the incredible ordeal.

Virbac also administered drench, vaccine and other medication free of charge, to the rest of farmer Tony Ivey's cattle at his Gundurimba property, east of Lismore, which was hard hit by the floods.

Virbac's technical vet Dr Matthew Ball administered the free nutrition injections on Monday, May 8.

Mr Ivey said Debbie, and his other remaining Brangus cattle, would benefit from the vet's visit to the farm.

"The length of time that Debbie spent in the water is unreal. It's a long time in the water, days and days. It was just unbelievable that she made it out okay," he said.

"She floated 70 kilometers down the river before being found and has been struggling a bit since, so it great to give her a boost."

Dr Ball said like the rest of the community, he had been amazed by Debbie's superhuman effort.

"We heard about Debbie's story of the swimming cow and it really struck a chord with us. We thought we could help given she was stressed, in late gestation, and looked very copper deficient.," Dr Ball said.

"We are excited about helping her and the rest of Tony's remaining cattle with Multimin as it can help improve all of those things as it assists to top up trace minerals close to high demand periods."

Multimin significantly and quickly lifts the trace mineral status of cattle and is ideal for events like joining, calving, marking, and weaning when nutrition demand increases.

It helps provide trace minerals essential for optimal health, production and fertility and is delivered via a water-based injection.