COUNCIL MEETING: The February 12 meeting of Lismore City Council will be the first for 2019. On the agenda is a recommendation for an extra meeting for Tuesday, 26 February 2019 to consider the December 2018 Quarterly Budget Review Statement (QBRS) report. the budget. Alison Paterson
Noisy religious retreat has neighbours offside

Alison Paterson
12th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
A NOISY religious retreat, multiple development approvals and a budget to balance.

It's going to be another jam-packed meeting when Lismore City Council gets together for the first meeting of the year tonight.

According to the agenda, mayor Isaac Smith and two other councillors have announced they will move a rescission motion on a development application for a Richmond Hill property whose owners have been accused of holding noisy and illegal religious retreats.

Cr Darlene Cook will move and Cr Smith and Cr Neil Marks have said they will back a rescission motion on the council's decision on December 11, 2018 in relation to 5 Roy Place, Richmond Hill - new dwelling, in-ground pool and ancillary residential building (detached studio).

This comes after the council noted at its December meeting 69 submissions have been made against a development application at a site which detractors said was used for music events featuring loud drumming and screaming.

The application was to build a $400,000 dwelling, swimming pool and associated structure on the 16 ha property.

According to the council's agenda, public exhibition of the proposal was undertaken and 69 submissions were received against the proposal due to past events undertaken on the property.

Nearby residents are concerned the property will continue to be used for what they term "religious retreats", which have attracted numerous complaints regarding noise and disturbances.

Other matters for discussion:

  • An additional ordinary council meeting is recommended for Tuesday, February 26, 2019 to consider the December 2018 Quarterly Budget Review Statement (QBRS) report.
  • A subdivision to create 12 residential lots and associated public road, infrastructure services, civil works and street trees at 5A Apo Street, Goonellabah.
  • Council approval for a contribution of $2000 for the Welcome to Nimbin Kit/Brochure funded from the Nimbin Business Rate.
  • Council will seek the appointment of an additional six Aboriginal community members who have expressed interest in becoming members of Council's Aboriginal Advisory Group.
  • Approve $93,109 of expenses and facilities spending by councillors between 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018.
