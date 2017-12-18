Debate continues on Lismore Square, ski jump, greyhounds

LISMORE City Council will have an extraordinary meeting tonight with four rescission motions lodged by councillors.

At last week's meeting the council voted to have workshops on the possible expansion of Lismore Shopping Square and plans for a ski jump facility in Lismore.

The council also approved an application to hold an additional 20 greyhound meetings every year at the Lismore track.

But rescission motions have been lodged in relation to all three matters, filed by councillors Eddie Lloyd, Vanessa Ekins and Adam Guise.

A fourth rescission motion was filed by Crs Nancy Casson, Greg Bennett and Adam Guise in relation to the decision to apply for a Business Special Rate Variation at a rate pegged level of $120,000 per annum for a period of five years.

Tonight's extraordinary meeting will start at 6pm.

Items not debated at the December 12 council meeting due to time constraints have been deferred until the first ordinary meeting of the council in 2018, which will be held on Tuesday, February 13.