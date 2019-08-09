Deb Cox is already working on another series to be shot here

FILM and TV producer Deb Cox has announced she's working a new series project, expected to be shot on the Northern Rivers.

The producer said she is currently developing a new project, still unnamed.

"We have another series in production,” she said.

"Some years ago we did a teen drama in the region called Deadlock, and we worked with a UK producer called Brian Elsley, who did Skin, the series, and we kept that creative collaboration with him.

"At the moment, we are in development for another prime-time drama that we would like to shoot in the region,” she said.

"It would be eight one-hours, and it's early days but we are very hopeful,” she said.

The local resident, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, has a number of hit series under her belt, such as Ms Fisher's Murder Mysteries, ABC online hit Deadlock, Seachange and its recent reboot on Channel 9/NBN, to name a few.

The producer said she is hopeful Seachange may be renewed for another season.

The reboot of Seachange, filmed in Brunswick Heads and other locations around the Byron Shire, became "the highest rating drama of 2019” according to Channel Nine's Co-Head of Drama, Andy Ryan.

The first episode of the popular TV series aired on Tuesday night on Channel Nine, with a peak audience of 1,599,000 viewers across metropolitan and regional areas.

Ms Cox said ITV (the company that owns the right to the series) and Channel Nine approached her with the idea of the reboot.

"ITV had already teamed up Channel Nine and they approached Every Cloud Production, my partnership with Fiona Eagger, and they wanted us to do it,” she said.

She said she always wanted to film Seachange in this area.

"Initially, it was called Tropical Fever, when I first thought out the concept, that was its first name a long time ago,” she remembered.

She said that Pearl Bay is a fictional place.

"It's an amalgamation of beautiful places around this region, and not just one real place,” she said.

Episode two of Seachange will air Tuesday, August 13, at 8.40pm on Nine/NBN.