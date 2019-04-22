Deaths at Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival confirmed

Two people have reportedly died at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival.

UPDATE 1.15pm: TWO people have died at a controversial music festival on the Southern Downs, Warwick Police have confirmed.

Officer in charge Jamie Deacon said two festival-goers were confirmed dead after they were reportedly found in a tent at Cherrabah Resort on the last day of Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival.

Senior sergeant Deacon said police were on scene and investigating the deaths.

"There is not much more I can say at this point in time," Sen-Sgt Deacon said.

Rabbits Eat Lettuce moved from Kippenduff in northern New South Wales to the Southern Downs for the first time this year after hosting a sister festival at Cherrabah Resort in November.

Police have brushed off speculation that a tree fell on two people at Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival, saying the cause of death was "not overly obvious".

The age and gender of two people found dead in a tent at Cherrabah Resort has not been revealed.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the deceased were found at 9.30am this morning.

"We are investigating the circumstances but at this case there is nothign suspcious," he said.

"It is still early. The cause of death is not overly obvious just yet."

Reports on social media speculated the deaths were caused by a fallen tree.

"That is definitely not what we have been made aware of," the QPS spokesman said.

Paramedics have also attended the festival.

A young Warwick man who attended the festival said people were starting to leave the venue this morning.

"I can't believe it," he said.

Original Story: TWO revellers are believed to have died at a music festival on the Southern Downs.

The two deceased, whose genders have not yet been confirmed, were found in a tent at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival at Cherrabah Resort In Elbow Valley, southern Queensland.

Emergency services are on the scene.

The Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival is described on its website as "tribal Easter festival" and "a place of Freedom, Love & Dance Music".

"Come and camp in a beautiful natural environment and form a community of like-minded souls ...," it says.

In March, Rabbits Eat Lettuce organiser Erik Lamir told The Northern Star they had moved their Easter event to the venue near Warwick in Queensland.

This followed the same move with the group's Bohemian Beatfreaks event in November last year.

Rabbits Eat Lettuce took NSW Police to the Land and Environment court to challenge a decision the event would be too unsafe to go ahead on a property at Kippenduff, south of Casino.

At the time, Mr Lamir said while the court ruled the event could go ahead, they would have faced a $105,000 bill for police at the festival, which has a 3000-person capacity.

With stringent restrictions remaining in place, he said they had moved the next event, which begins on April 18, to the Queensland venue.

"We moved to Queensland for Easter based on what we had to deal with last November and the NSW Government's approach to festivals at the moment," he said.

"Based on that and based on our experience last November, we didn't want to take the chance."

He said the Southern Downs Regional Council, police and other emergency services had been supportive of the April event, something he believed was in stark contrast to their experience in NSW last year.

"Overall Queensland seems to be pretty supportive of the festival industry," he said.

"We're not on the (State Government's) high risk list.

"We've never had a death.

"We still hold the permit for the Kippenduff site until the end of 2020.

"We hope to have another event at our Kippenduff site before the permit runs out."

Mr Lamir said it was "unfortunate" police and the Richmond Valley Council "haven't been very supportive" in recent times.

He predicted their events would bring some $3.5 million into the local area each year.

And while some are "a little bit upset" not to return to the Northern Rivers site this Easter, he said most attendees had proved supportive and understanding of the change.

"Hopefully all the people that have been coming to our events ... are happy to do the extra miles," he said.

Police were approached for comment, but Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay last year said they had a "considerable list" of safety concerns about the Kippenduff site.

Supt Lindsay said they had asked organisers to "rectify those issues" but were "not been satisfied that the risk to public safety (was) appropriately addressed".

Richmond Valley Council has also been approached for comment.