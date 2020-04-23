Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Death toll climbs as another aged care resident dies

by Shannon Molloy
23rd Apr 2020 4:31 PM

A fourth resident at a Sydney nursing home riddled with coronavirus has died today.

Newmarch House in Caddens in the city's south has been crippled by an outbreak of COVID-19, with more than 40 residents and workers infected.

A 79-year-old woman died this morning.

It is the fourth death at the facility as a result of coronavirus in the past week.

"I have talked directly to the immediate family of the resident and conveyed our sincerest condolences," Grant Millard, Anglicare chief executive officer, said.

The state's death toll now stands at 34.

To date, Australia has recorded 76 deaths from COVID-19, with 6660 confirmed cases. They include 2976 in New South Wales, 1337 in Victoria, 1026 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 546 in Western Australia, 205 in Tasmania, 104 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus death toll editors picks newmarch house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        premium_icon Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        News The New Zealand Warriors are hopeful of using Lennox Head as their training base as the NRL season gets set to return.

        Brothers ran 22 kilometres just to play some football

        premium_icon Brothers ran 22 kilometres just to play some football

        News Bob Robertson jogged 22km to play soccer for Lismore City

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in NSW

        Our petrol prices ‘consistently higher than they should be’

        premium_icon Our petrol prices ‘consistently higher than they should be’

        News THE NRMA has confirmed petrol prices on the Northern Rivers are going down at a...