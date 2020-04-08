Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Death toll at 49 as PM warns restrictions here to stay

8th Apr 2020 9:05 AM

 

Another person has died in Victoria overnight, bringing the state's death toll to 12 and the national toll to 49.

Meanwhile Scott Morrison has warned coronavirus lockdowns won't be lifted any "time soon" and now one state leader says he "won't hesitate" to bring in stage four restrictions.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says while the curve of new infections appears to be flattening, things could worsen again and tighter lockdowns will bring "pain" and "disruption" but "that is a price worth paying if it saves lives".

But NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has flagged possible easing of restrictions in her state, saying this morning she didn't want to "raise expectations" but there could be room to "tweak" them in coming weeks "if the health experts deem it appropriate for us".

There are now around 6000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia with 2734 in New South Wales, 1212 in Victoria, 943 in Queensland, 415 in South Australia, 470 in Western Australia, 98 in Tasmania, 97 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory .

The death toll is rapidly approaching 50 after a flurry of fatalities in recent days.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 death editors picks health pm

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NIGHTMARE: Wild dogs terrorise East Lismore

        premium_icon NIGHTMARE: Wild dogs terrorise East Lismore

        News FOUR children watched in horror as a pack of up to five strays killed their beloved pet.

        ‘Sob on their own’: Heartbreaking new reality of funerals

        premium_icon ‘Sob on their own’: Heartbreaking new reality of funerals

        News Ballina funeral official reveals how she struggles to stay composed

        $15m subdivision would create 99 lots, 5 ‘super lots’

        premium_icon $15m subdivision would create 99 lots, 5 ‘super lots’

        News THE development is slated for a prominent site in Lennox Head.

        Drastic changes proposed to Ballina council fees, charges

        premium_icon Drastic changes proposed to Ballina council fees, charges

        News A REPORT outlining new, removed and adjusted council fees and charges for 2020/21...